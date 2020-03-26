Texas High School Senior Stages Pandemic Themed Graduation Photos

Baseball, hockey and basketball seasons have all been put on hold due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

One other season that’s been put on hold, graduation season. With schools closed, it's hard to determine when high school seniors will get the chance to walk across the stage for graduation.

Taylor Hollin, a senior from Conroe, Texas wanted to capture a moment in time like never before. She and photographer Jessica Arnold of 3 Pretty Girls Photography came up with the idea to do a pandemic themed graduation photo.

Hollin wore her cap and gown, with a protective facemask while sitting next to her schoolbooks, rolls of toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes, and her favorite junk food.

The two said the photo was meant to be a time capsule and represent the children who were born right after 9/11 and are now ending their high school careers with another life-changing event.

Via: WFAA