Here Are Some Memorial Day Deals For Veterans
In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and active duty members will receive some special offers at these places. Just remember to show your Military ID when you go!
Texas de Brazil
Offer 50% discounts to vets and actives and 20% off up to six guests
Twin Peaks
Vets and actives will recieve a complimentary entree from the Military Monday menu
Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden
Vets, actives and first reponders will have free admission to the main garden starting Friday and runs through Monday. They will hace live music, family activies, $2 hot dogs and root beer floats
Hawaiian Falls
Admission is free for vets and actives starting Saturday and ending on Monday
Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie
Sunday May 27, vets and actives get free admission
Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals
Vets, actives and first reponsers can purchase a special price to watch all 4 games (May 24-27). Need to complete a free registration to verify. Plus, it's Star Wars Weekend at Globe Life Park (25-26) and post-game fireworks Friday night.
Marco A. Salinas