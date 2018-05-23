Here Are Some Memorial Day Deals For Veterans

In honor of Memorial Day, veterans and active duty members will receive some special offers at these places. Just remember to show your Military ID when you go!

Texas de Brazil

Offer 50% discounts to vets and actives and 20% off up to six guests

Twin Peaks

Vets and actives will recieve a complimentary entree from the Military Monday menu

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden

Vets, actives and first reponders will have free admission to the main garden starting Friday and runs through Monday. They will hace live music, family activies, $2 hot dogs and root beer floats

Hawaiian Falls

Admission is free for vets and actives starting Saturday and ending on Monday

Lone Star Park at Grand Prairie

Sunday May 27, vets and actives get free admission

Texas Rangers vs Kansas City Royals

Vets, actives and first reponsers can purchase a special price to watch all 4 games (May 24-27). Need to complete a free registration to verify. Plus, it's Star Wars Weekend at Globe Life Park (25-26) and post-game fireworks Friday night.

Marco A. Salinas

Guide Live





