Here Are 10 Places Where Federal Employees Can Eat And Drink Free

As the government shutdown is still in play, here in DFW, some places are offering free food and drinks to federal employees who are affected by the shutdown.

Here is a list of places where you can get some of these items for free:

Free spaghetti and meatballs at Roman's Macaroni Grill

Free barbecue sandwich or barbecue quesadilla from Hickory Bird

Free coffee or tea from LiftOff

Free beers at Noble Rey Brewing Company and Lakewood Brewing Company

Free meal at Hopdoddy Burger Bar

Free admission to the Perot Museum

Free movies at Alamo Drafthouse

Free Dallas Symphony Orchestra concerts

Free admission at the Holocaust Museum

To check their rules, click here.

via Guide Live