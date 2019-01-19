Here Are 10 Places Where Federal Employees Can Eat And Drink Free
January 19, 2019
As the government shutdown is still in play, here in DFW, some places are offering free food and drinks to federal employees who are affected by the shutdown.
Here is a list of places where you can get some of these items for free:
Free spaghetti and meatballs at Roman's Macaroni Grill
Free barbecue sandwich or barbecue quesadilla from Hickory Bird
Free coffee or tea from LiftOff
Free beers at Noble Rey Brewing Company and Lakewood Brewing Company
Free meal at Hopdoddy Burger Bar
Free admission to the Perot Museum
Free movies at Alamo Drafthouse
Free Dallas Symphony Orchestra concerts
Free admission at the Holocaust Museum
To check their rules, click here.
via Guide Live