Heim BBQ Is Coming To Dallas
The restaurant is opening their third location this summer
The secret is out! Heim’s Barbecue and Catering announced they are opening their third restaurant in Dallas, at 3130 West Mockingbird Lane, across the street from Love Field Airport.
The well-known mom and pop BBQ spot originated in Fort Worth. It is known for its signature old fashioned Texas BBQ with the “farm to smoker” claim. The famous barbecue joint is opening its first location in Dallas.
The restaurant is taking over the space vacated by Mockingbird Diner, which closed in June 2019.
Heim was started five years ago by husband-and-wife Travis and Emma Heim. They started out with a food truck in 2015. The couple opened their first brick-and-mortar location on Magnolia Avenue in 2016, and then followed that with a larger location in West Fort Worth's River District in 2019. Next up Dallas.
Heim has been featured numerous times on the Food Network, and named one of the top 50 BBQ joints by Texas Monthly.
Via: Star-Telegram