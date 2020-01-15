‘Haunted’ Elsa Doll Returned After Family Threw It Out

Many little girls fell in love with the Disney hit movie Frozen especially the characters and lead protagonist Elsa. The Elsa doll became a very popular toy, but in this family’s case the doll became a haunting.

Emily Madonia shared the haunted Elsa doll story on Facebook and it is now a viral post. She explains the Elsa doll speaks in two languages, has not had its battery changed in 6 years and operates while turned off.

The doll story began in 2013, when Madonia’s daughter received the toy Elsa doll that said many phrases in English. Two years later the doll began to act whacky. The dolls language alternated between English and Spanish until the doll solely spoke in Spanish.

See the video below

Video of Elsa doll reappears at family&#039;s home only speaking Spanish after being thrown out

The family kept the doll for six years and did not change out the batteries in hopes that the battery would die out on its own, but the doll continued to sing and talk even when it was turned off.

The family decided to get rid of the doll and threw it away in December but weeks later, the doll returned inside their house. The family wanted to ensure the doll was gone, and make sure it did not return. They took extreme measures to throw it away as Madonia explains in her post.

When the family came back from out of town Madonia’s daughter, says, “Mom, I saw the Elsa doll again in the backyard.”

The family thought they were being pranked. They confirmed it was the same doll by the markings her daughter had made over the years. To officially get rid of the doll they mailed the doll to Madonia’s friend in Minnesota without a return address. She confirmed he received it. He has taped her to his Jeep. The Madonia family is now getting request and offers for the doll for paranormal investigation.

Update: she's still here, and helping me check the oil on my Jeep. I think her arms are in a different position... pic.twitter.com/GppPaGZesQ — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) January 16, 2020

Via: Yahoo