Watch Guns N’ Roses Pay Tribute To Kobe Bryant With ‘Knockin On Heavens Door’

Axl Rose and the boys were in Miami over the weekend performing for The Bud Light Super Bowl Music Fest concert.

During their show, they wanted to take a minute and honor their friend Kobe Bryant who passed away last week. Guns N Roses dedicated their cover of Bob Dylan's ‘Knockin' on Heaven's Door,’ to Kobe, his daughter and everyone on the helicopter.

Before playing, Axl took a minute to talk about the night before leading up to the tragedy.

"The other night, coming home from rehearsal, I was, like, 'Is it just me or is that really weird?' It was this fog bank, like a thundercloud over the trees. It was really white with a slight pink and this light coming off the ground. It was really weird. It looks formidable. By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That's what Kobe Bryant's helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event."

Pictures of Kobe and his daughter filled the video board behind them while the crowd sang along. Check out the videos from their performance down below.

Via: Loud Wire