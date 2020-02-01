Guns N’ Roses Dedicate “Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door” To Kobe Bryant

Guns N’ Roses played their first show of 2020 on Friday as part of the Super Bowl Music Fest 2020 at the American Airlines Arena in Miami.

Axl Rose spoke about the helicopter crash that took the life of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and seven other people in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California last Sunday. The band dedicated the song, “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door,” to Kobe and Gianna Bryant and everyone affected by the accident.

Video of Guns n Roses Dedicates Knockin on Heavens Door to Kobe Bryant and daughter

Axl Rose spoke about the tragic event last week and shared his story of what he saw the day of the accident when he was returning from rehearsal. “Is it just me or is that really weird?’” he said. “It was this fog bank, like a thunder cloud over the trees. It was white with a slight pink and this light coming off the ground. It was really weird. It looks formidable. By morning, apparently, it was much worse. That’s what Kobe Bryant’s helicopter flew through. It was pretty scary. I want to dedicate this to Kobe and his daughter and everyone on the flight and everyone in the families and everyone impacted by this terrible event.”

