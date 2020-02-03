Guards Confiscate Gallons Of Prison Wine From Inmates Saturday Before The Big Game

Looks like these Bay Area inmates wanted to celebrate the San Francisco 49ers' trip to the Super Bowl.

Prison guards at the Alameda County Santa Rita Jail put a stop to what could have been a huge Super Bowl party. On Saturday, The Alameda County Sheriff's Office posted a photo on Instagram of dozens of confiscated bags of prison wine.

Apparently, the inmates made gallons of alcoholic beverages from various fruits like apples, oranges, fruit cocktail, fruit juices, hard candy, and bread. The ABV from these beverages can range anywhere from 2%-14%.

In the post, the sheriff’s office said there would be no Super Bowl party at Santa Rita Jail.

Via: SF Gate