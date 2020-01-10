Grey's Anatomy Star Justin Chambers Leaves The Show After 16 Seasons

After 16 seasons on the ABC series, 'Grey’s Anatomy' Justin Chambers, who plays the role of Dr. Alex Karev, is leaving the show.

Chambers confirmed news in a statement "There's no good time to say goodbye to a show and character that's defined so much of my life for the past 15 years,"

"For some time now, however, I have hoped to diversify my acting roles and career choices. And, as I turn 50 and am blessed with my remarkable, supportive wife and five wonderful children, now is that time."

Chambers continued his statement and said, "As I move on from ‘Grey's Anatomy’ I want to thank the ABC family, Shonda Rimes, original cast members Ellen Pompeo, Chandra Wilson and James Pickens, and the rest of the amazing cast and crew, both past and present, and, of course, the fans for an extraordinary ride."

The date of Chambers' final episode on Grey's Anatomy has not been announced yet.

Via: People