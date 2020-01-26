Grammys Open With Kobe Bryant Tribute at Staples Center
‘Tonight Is for Kobe’
The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant shocked the world on Sunday and devastated fans.
Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center to create a memorial for Kobe Bryant. Fans kept arriving to pay tribute to the late Lakers star as the music stars arrived for the Grammys at the arena.
I can’t even believe this is real... right now outside Staples. -- pic.twitter.com/yuunIbG2Ms— Chiney Ogwumike (@Chiney321) January 26, 2020
"THANK YOU, KOBE."— Nightline (@Nightline) January 27, 2020
Hundreds of fans chanted outside the Staples Center to pay tribute to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash in Southern California. https://t.co/gJuiKrxgRM pic.twitter.com/iKI2jnKnc2
"His loss will be felt even more deeply tonight at a place he considered home," said Ryan Seacrest during his tribute at the 2020 Grammy's. https://t.co/eGG4cb00lu— MontgomeryAdvertiser (@MGMAdvertiser) January 27, 2020
Celebrities used their moment on red carpet to speak out about Bryant's death.
Bryant was given a moment of silence during the pre-televised portion of the show.
“As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today,” the Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at the pre-telecast ceremony. “Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”
Lizzo opened the televised portion of the Grammy Awards Sunday night with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.
“Tonight is for Kobe,” she said.
“This is for Kobe” ❤️ @lizzo gives an amazing opening performance at the #GRAMMYs in tribute to Kobe Bryant pic.twitter.com/SxkxP60iER— What's Trending (@WhatsTrending) January 27, 2020
Workers at the Staples Center displayed Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 retired jerseys to show during the awards ceremony with a spotlight placed on the two jerseys.
Kobe Bryant's retired No. 8 and No. 24 jerseys are illuminated at the Grammys inside Staples Center. pic.twitter.com/kcb8kF3ybm— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 27, 2020
Host Alicia Keys said. “We’re standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” She was joined with members of the classic R&B group Boyz II Men in singing a short version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”
Alicia Keys opened the Grammys with a heartfelt Kobe Bryant tribute: "The whole wide world lost a hero." https://t.co/aychyFi3c7 pic.twitter.com/ZEylY9YrNH— CBS News (@CBSNews) January 27, 2020
Alicia Keys & Boys II Men with a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammy’s...#RIPKobe pic.twitter.com/MG5rjVT0DQ— SMH (@BTCballer1) January 27, 2020
