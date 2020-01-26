Grammys Open With Kobe Bryant Tribute at Staples Center

‘Tonight Is for Kobe’

January 26, 2020
Jack Music
Alicia Keys honors Kobe Bryant at the start of the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on Jan. 26, 2020 at the STAPLES Center in Los Angeles, Calif.

Credit: Imagn/© Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY

The death of basketball star Kobe Bryant shocked the world on Sunday and devastated fans.

Lakers fans gathered outside the Staples Center to create a memorial for Kobe Bryant. Fans kept arriving to pay tribute to the late Lakers star as the music stars arrived for the Grammys at the arena.

Celebrities used their moment on red carpet to speak out about Bryant's death.

Bryant was given a moment of silence during the pre-televised portion of the show.

“As most of you may know, we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident today,” the Recording Academy’s interim CEO Harvey Mason Jr. at the pre-telecast ceremony. “Since we are in his house, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence.”

Lizzo opened the televised portion of the Grammy Awards Sunday night with a tribute to Kobe Bryant.

“Tonight is for Kobe,” she said.

Workers at the Staples Center displayed Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 retired jerseys to show during the awards ceremony with a spotlight placed on the two jerseys.

Host Alicia Keys said. “We’re standing here heartbroken in the house that Kobe Bryant built.” She was joined with members of the classic R&B group Boyz II Men in singing a short version of “It’s So Hard to Say Goodbye to Yesterday.”

Via: E News

