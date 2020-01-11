Family Feud’s Contestant’s Viral Wrong Answer Scored Her Some Great News

Eve Dubois a 'Family Feud' contestant in Canada went viral with her hilarious answer. When she was asked, “What’s Popeye’s favorite food?” Dubois confused the cartoon character with the fast food chain restaurant.

Video of Popeye&#039;s favourite food is... Chicken? | Family Feud Canada

Dubois could barely wait for Gerry Dee to finish the question before hitting the buzzer and shouting, "Chhhiiicckkkeennnn," accompanied by a shimmy dance. Her ansewer left her family completely shocked.

When Dubois realized her answer was wrong, she innocently explained, "I thought you meant Popeye’s chicken!"

While her answer cost her the chance of winning $10,000, the viral video won her $10,000 worth of free food. Popeye’s decided to reward Dubois with $10,000 worth of Restaurant menu items.

.@sublimevey! Our survey says you got that right. DM us to claim your $10,000 worth of Popeyes. #LoveThatChickenFromPopeyes https://t.co/OeCQYsG875 pic.twitter.com/LlfyaY83n7 — Popeyes Chicken (@PopeyesChicken) January 10, 2020

Via: CNN