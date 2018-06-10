'The Goldbergs' & 'Judy Moody' Actor, Jackson Odell Has Died

Jackson Odell from The Goldbergs has died, according to TMZ.

The former teen star and songwriter was found unresponsive in his Los Angeles home.

The family released a statement saying "The Odell family has lost our beloved son and brother, Jackson Odell. He will always be a shining light and a brilliant, loving and talented soul. He had so much more to share. Our family will always carry that truth forward. Our wish is that the rest of the world does as well. We are now going to try to make sense of our immeasureable loss privately."

He started acting since age 12 and guest starred in iCarly, Modern Family & Arrested Development.

Jackson was 20 years old.

Marco A. Salinas

TMZ