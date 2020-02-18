Car Dealership Will Pay A Lucky Fan $900 To Binge Watch The Entire ‘Fast & Furious’ Saga

Do you love fast cars and furious movies? If so, then do we have the perfect job for you.

Yonkers Honda dealership in New York wants to pay one lucky 'Fast and Furious' fan $900 to binge-watch every movie in the franchise. The dealership is looking for anyone who is a fan of cars, movies, and pays close attention to detail.

If chosen you will be asked to watch all eight "Fast Saga" films, plus the spinoff "Hobbs & Shaw" in the week leading up to "F9." The winner will have to fill out a worksheet after each movie and must chronicle their binge-watching journey on Facebook and Twitter. Once you're finished, they ask that you go see the latest installment on opening weekend and write a tweet-length review.

Not only will the winner receive $900, but they also get a copy of every movie, a $50 gift card to the movie theater of their choice to see "F9", and a snack pack of NOS energy drinks, popcorn and candy.

Applicants must be 18 years or older and must fill out a form stating why you love cars and movies. Think you have what it takes? Apply HERE!

Via: WFAA