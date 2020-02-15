Get Engaged Or Married On A 68-Second Elevator Ride At Reunion Tower

Make Valentine’s weekend iconic

February 15, 2020
With Valentine’s Day still wandering in the air after yesterday’s holiday celebration why not “put your love on top?”  On top of Dallas that is, because “Love is in the air” at Reunion Tower! Create a unique and unforgettable night with the Dallas skyline as the ultimate romantic backdrop.

Reunion Tower is offering complete Valentine’s Day packages. Couples can experience the ultimate date night to remember. Besides the valentine’s packages Reunion tower is also offering proposal packages and even a vows package to say the famous “I do!”

This Valentine's Day season, Reunion Tower is offering weddings in 68 seconds, that is the time it takes the elevator to reach the top of the tower. A justice of the peace performs the expedited nuptials once guests enter the elevator, finishing just in time for everyone to enjoy the view at the top.

Weddings in the elevator will be performed through Feb. 16.  It is not too late. This package is still available today Saturday February 15, 2020 until Sunday, February 16, 2020.

Visit their website or call (214) 712-7040 to book for more information.

Via: WFFA

