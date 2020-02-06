Get An Ozzy Tattoo And Hear His New Album Cover Before Its Release Date

The global tattoo event presented by Ozzy is taking place in 50 cities around the world

Ozzy Osbourne

Ozzy Osbourne fans February is the month to get some inspired Prince of Darkness ink and have the opportunity to listen to ‘Ordinary Man’ on the eve of its release date.

On Thursday, February 20, tattoo shops in over 50 cities around the world will hold an album listening event. Fans will be able to get exclusive designs tattooed on them. Some of the cities included are Houston, New York, Las Vegas, London and Toronto.

See the full list below of participating shops and cities here.

Entries will be based on a first come first served basis. Fans have the option to RSVP to the desired tattoo shop and city they would like to participate in, but that does not guarantee them an entry.

The time of the event and the prices will vary depending on the city and shop. More details will be revealed next Thursday, February 13, at 6 a.m. CST.

This event will allow Ozzy fans to listen to his upcoming 17th solo album a day prior to its release.

