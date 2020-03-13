Gerard Butler Quoted ‘300’ While Lighting The Olympic Torch In Sparta

When hosting something of the utmost importance in Sparta, Greece who better to call than actor Gerard Butler.

The star of the hit action movie ‘300’ was in attendance of the lighting of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Flame. Butler was given the task of carrying the flame from the Byzantine town of Mystras to Sparta.

Butler managed to light the torch and carry the flame to Sparta before the Greek Olympic committee suspended the rest of the torch relay. They did so due to large gatherings that come with the relay to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Gerard Butler with the Olympic Flame in Sparta. https://t.co/A2iNuqwn5K pic.twitter.com/w7G8EQST74 — Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) March 13, 2020

Upon his arrival in Sparta, Butler gave a speech praising the historic city and of course, said his iconic line. Check out the clip below.

Worst part of the coming dystopia: it’s dipped in kitsch. pic.twitter.com/pV3vurEmbo — --️Tassos✌️Morfis-- (@TassosMorfis) March 13, 2020

Via: TMZ