Gamblers Use Toilet Paper In High Stakes Poker Game

A group of gamblers over in the U.K. got together for one more game of poker before they closed the casinos. To make things interesting they used one of the most valuable items out there, toilet paper.

A video of the group playing with toilet paper was posted all over social media. Their video was met with mixed reactions, some were unhappy that they weren’t following social distancing guidelines, while others enjoyed their new take on poker.

Since posting the video the players have said it was all a stunt to help bring a little humor to our lives during these strange days.

Let’s face it when gambling with toilet paper the puns write themselves.

Via: News 18