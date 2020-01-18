Fort Worth Moves Forward With Plan To Tear Down The Convention Center

Fort Worth opens its doors for the first Rodeo and Stock Show at the new Dickies Arena this week and with the new arena, the city is moving forward with the plans to tear down the Fort Worth Convention Center Arena Downtown.

The flying-saucer shaped arena of the Fort Worth Convention Center will be torn down as part of a nearly $500 million plan to expand exhibit space and add hotel rooms https://t.co/OMJ3l1ydrR — r/PantherCity (@r_PantherCity) January 17, 2020

The city’s Convention Center has a lot of history to it as its held concerts from Elvis, U2, Rolling Stones and Led Zeppelin. The redesign will target expansion. The half-century-old arena will be removed and remodeled. Below is a recap of some of the historic moments at the arena.

And fans came to the Tarrant County Convention Center from all over to see Elvis Presley perform. WFAA Collection. June 1974. https://t.co/XgasqnuImh — SMU Jones Film (@SMUJonesFilm) January 17, 2020

With the announcement this morning of the eventual demolition of the Tarrant County Convention Center, we’re looking back to some of our favorite moments from the arena’s history including this 1977 WFAA story about fans lining up for Led Zeppelin tickets. https://t.co/Hoz55JNiQx — SMU Jones Film (@SMUJonesFilm) January 17, 2020

The Fort Worth Convention Center draws around 150 events a year, but with its planned expansion, the center is projected to bring up to 292 events per year and increase its attendance from 780,000 to 1.2 million.

The Fort Worth Convention Center could be under way by 2022. It is projected $430 million facelift with plans to bring back an economic boom.

Via: Star-Telegram