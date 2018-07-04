Frisco Man Has Painted His Lawn Like The American Flag

Happy 4th of July fellow Americans! I hope you and your family are having fun on this beautiful Wednesday and are being patriotic. Just like this guy, who painted his front lawn with the American flag colors.

Joseph Mauro from Frisco painted his front lawn with the American flag.

"Getting this house and being a part of the American dream was simply amazing for all of us." he says.

"I think it's pretty neat that he spends time to do that, to just kind of honor our country and celebrate July Fourth. I think it's fun," says neighbor Amanda Thomas.

His father passed away last month and says he did it in his honor. Check it out here

WFAA