‘Friends’ Reunion Special Put On Hold Due To Financial Disagreements

The odds of that ‘Friends’ reunion happening aren’t very good at this moment.

Back in November Jennifer Anniston dropped a hint that a reunion is in the works. Now according to Deadline, negotiations have come to a standstill regarding the unscripted reunion for ‘Friends’. Apparently, Warner Bros. the studio producing the special for the HBO Max streaming service doesn't agree with what the cast is asking for.

Sources say the special isn't happening right now due to the, “big, eight-figure gap between what the cast is seeking money-wise and what the studio is willing to pay.

HBO Max’s Chief Creative Officer, Kevin Reilly told the Television Critics Association that as of right now the reunion special is a maybe.

"There’s interest all the way around, and yet we can’t seem to quite get that interest all aligned to push the button on it. Today, unfortunately, it’s still a maybe."