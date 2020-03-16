Beatrice The French Bulldog From ‘Modern Family’ Passes Away After Filming Series Finale

Beatrice the French bulldog who was best known as Stella from ‘Modern Family’ passed away this month.

The hit show recently taped the series finale; According to TMZ shortly after production wrapped Beatrice passed away. ‘Modern Family’ star Jesse Tyler Ferguson paid tribute to the late Beatrice on Twitter. 

Stella was introduced to the show in season two and was played by another French bulldog named Brigitte, in season four Beatrice joined the cast and was a regular ever since. 

Beatrice was 7-years-old when she started working on Modern Family. Some of her other film work included TV shows like ‘Workaholics’ and ‘The Kominsky Method’, she even did commercials for Dunkin' and Chase Bank.

