Video: Fort Worth Police Officers Show Everyone How To Demolish A Building

The Fort Worth Police Department is throwing some major shade at the city of Dallas.

It’s been over a week since the ACS building was imploded and left us with the remains, which have since been named the Leaning Tower of Dallas. Earlier this week the demolition company started using a wrecking ball to slowly take down the rest of the building.

The Fort Worth Department poked fun at the progress being made on the building and posted a video on Facebook. They showed everyone how to really get things done.

In the video, an officer walked up to the Leaning Tower of Dallas and used a tiny firecracker to take down an entire building; they captioned their post "We. Took. Care. Of. It." Check out their hilarious video down below.

Via: CBS DFW