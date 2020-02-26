Fort Worth Is Hosting A Giant Margarita Festival This Spring

Warmer temperatures are quickly approaching and that means it will soon be time to start sipping margaritas on the patio.

This spring the Fort Worth Margarita Festival returns to The Yard. When you purchase one ticket will be given a sample card that lets you try 15 different margaritas, you also get the chance to vote on who serves the best margarita in town, as well as enter you in a raffle to win a trip to Mexico.

The event is rain or shine, plus your more than welcome to bring your pooch along while you sample margaritas all day. Food trucks will be serving delicious food all day long, and music will be provided by a live DJ.

The Fort Worth Margarita Festival takes place at The Yard in Fort Worth at 3017 Morton St. on April 25th, 2020. The festival starts at 12 PM and runs till 6 PM.

Via: Narcity