A Lucky Fort Worth Couple Won A Dream Whataburger Wedding On Valentine’s Day

Whataburger announced the winners of its Whatawedding contest Tuesday afternoon. Six lucky couples across the good ole’ state of Texas will declare their love for one another at six different Whataburger restaurants this Friday on Valentine’s Day.

A lucky Whataburger fanatic couple from Fort Worth won the contest. Amy Talley and Xander Leatherwood are the chosen North Texas couple. The couple will get married at the Whataburger on North Tarrant Parkway on Valentine’s Day. Talley is a social studies teacher at Medlin Middle School in Trophy Club, and Leatherwood is a salesman at Sewell BMW of Grapevine, and winning this contest has been almost like fate for the two of them.

Everything had to come together rather quickly with only a weeks’ notice of their wedding day. The couple was able to score it all and are pleased with everything. Talley will wear a dress donated by LeAnn’s Bridal. Her bridesmaids will wear orange and white striped dresses, while holding orange and white flowers. The groomsmen will wear orange bowties and suspenders.

It is a one-of-a-kind, laidback wedding and is what the couple had envisioned.

Talley said, “We’re not very traditional people, and so this is just perfect. It’s us to a T.” After all, they ended their first date at a Whataburger in Dallas on April 27, 2017. They shared a Sweet & Spicy Bacon Burger.

If anyone wants to join the wedding, they can tune in live to the wedding via the Whataburger website or livestram on YouTube staring at 1:45 p.m.CST. The Wedding Ceremony will begin at 2:00 p.m.

