Former WWE Star Passes Away At Age 38

Former WWE pro wrestler, Matt Cappotelli died at the age of 38 due to brain cancer.

His wife, Lindsay, posted on Instagram sharing her grief and loss of her husband.

"Today my love-my strong, sweet, beautiful love-took his last breath at 3:30am and went Home to be with Jesus... exactly one year after his brain surgery."

Cappotelli quickly rose up the ranks in WWE after co-winning at the 2003 WWE Tough Enough III. He was diagnosed with cancer in 2006, but didn't return to the ring until 2017.

Condolences to the family during this time and the entire family of WWE.

CNN