Foreigner Plots North American Tour With Kansas And Europe

The summer of 2020 is stacked full of great concerts with amazing line-ups. Go ahead and add this one to your list of must-see shows.

Foreigner announced that they are hitting the road again and this time taking Kansas and Europe with them. The rock legends' upcoming tour is appropriately titled ‘The Jukebox Heroes Tour’.

This isn’t the first time Foreigner has toured with Kansas. Mick Jones lead guitarist of Foreigner said in a statement he’s excited about getting to hit the road with Kansas once again.

“We always have such a good time together, and combined we share some of the greatest songs in rock and roll. We are so excited to see our fans from coast to coast, and plan to make this summer our most epic tour yet!”

The Jukebox Heroes Tour kicks off on July 9th in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The trio will bring their tour to DFW on September 11th when they stop by the Dos Equis Pavilion.

Via: Rolling Stone