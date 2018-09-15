Floyd Mayweather Says He's "Coming Back In December" To Face Manny Pacquiao

September 15, 2018
It looks like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will be fighting in December.

In a Instagram video posted on Mayweather's account, he says, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way."

This comes when Mayweather and Pacquiao were seen talking at a music festival in Tokyo, Japan. 

No further details were said about this future fight, but they're targeting December for the fight. 

 

via ESPN

 

