Floyd Mayweather Says He's "Coming Back In December" To Face Manny Pacquiao

Video of Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao announce December rematch | ESPN

It looks like Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao will be fighting in December.

In a Instagram video posted on Mayweather's account, he says, "I'm coming back to fight Manny Pacquiao this year another 9 figure pay day on the way."

This comes when Mayweather and Pacquiao were seen talking at a music festival in Tokyo, Japan.

No further details were said about this future fight, but they're targeting December for the fight.

via ESPN