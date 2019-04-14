Flight Cancellations Extend Through August 19th For The 737 MAX

April 14, 2019
Jack Music

American Airlines has canceled more flights that extends through August 19th to those who are riding the 737 MAX planes.

If your flight depends on the 737 MAX, be sure to contact American Airlines to get on a different flight.

That being said, it will cancel roughly 115 flights daily, affecting roughly 1.5 percent of this summer's flights.

Southwest Airlines, last week, also canceled the 737 MAX flights through August 5th.

 

