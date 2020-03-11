Plano Dessert Bar Now Sells Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Ice Cream

Nothing describes Texas better than a sweet and spicy dessert.

Over in Plano ice cream bar, Milky Treats is best known for its cereal infused ice cream, but this new edition takes the cake. Apparently Flamin’ Hot Cheetos dessert is the latest trend and Milky treats are hopping on board.

Earlier this week they added a Hot Cheetos ice cream swirl to their menu. Milky treats posted a picture of their new flavor on Instagram. Hot Cheetos are not only infused into the ice cream but dusted on top as well.

They aren’t the only ones in DFW adding Flamin’ Hot Cheetos to desserts. Last year Sprinkles Cupcakes in Dallas made a limited batch of Flamin’ Hot Cheetos cupcakes with cheddar cheese frosting. Will you be trying Milky Treats' Flamin' Hot Cheetos ice cream?

Via: Eater Dallas