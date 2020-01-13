Jared Leto Is A Vampire In First Teaser Trailer For ‘Morbius'

Looks like Jared Leto might be done playing the Joker and has moved on to becoming a vampire.

The trailer for 'Morbius' is finally here. We see Oscar-Winning actor Jared Leto take on the role of Marvel comic-book character, Dr. Michael Morbius as he attempts to cure his disease through the use of vampire bats.

Keep an eye out for a few Spider-Man Easter eggs when you check out the first teaser trailer down below. Morbius hits theaters on July 31st.