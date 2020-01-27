Check Out The First Trailer For The Documentary Film ‘Beastie Boys Story’

This documentary looks like it will totally be worth the price of an IMAX ticket.

Director Spike Jonze has shared the first trailer for his new documentary ‘Beastie Boys Story’. The documentary is based on the Beastie Boys best selling memoir ‘Beastie Boys Book’. Spike Jonze has been a longtime collaborator of the group and is considers every member a close friend.

In a statement regarding the new project, Jonze said the group helped him get his start.

“I owe Beastie Boys a lot. One time, they pulled me out of a burning ship, and another time they helped me cheat on my college exam to get into Florida State. So, it was a real privilege to get to reunite with them and help them tell their story.”

The film will feature various elements including clips of from media appearances, music videos, and unique on stage interviews with members Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz. The ‘Beastie Boys Story’ will be shown in IMAX theaters on April 3rd. Following the premier, the documentary will be moved to the streaming service Apple TV+.

Check out the first trailer down below.

Video of Beastie Boys Story — Official Sneak Peek | Apple TV+

Via: Far Out Magazine