Queen Will Headline 'Fire Fight Australia' Charity Concert Along With Many Others

Fire Fight Australia’ a benefit concert to help aid Australian bushfires has announced there artist line-up. All of the proceeds of the show will go towards various different Australian organizations that are working to fight the ongoing fires. The concert will take place at Sydney’s ANZ Stadium on February 16.

Artist performing include Queen and Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, K.D. Lang, Olivia Newton-John, Daryl Braithwaite, John Farnham, and more to be announced.

There are 70,000 tickets available. Tickets go on sale Monday, January 13, at noon Australian Eastern Standard Time. Ticket prices range from $70 to $100.

The concert will be a nine-hour event and hosted by comedian Celeste Barber.

