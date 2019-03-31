Finish A 28-Inch Pizza In An Hour, You'll Win $500 From A Houston Area Cici's Pizza

In Katy, Texas, a 30 minute drive west of Houston, their local Cici's Pizza have came up with the #CicisPizzaChallenge.

The challenge consists of eating a 28-inch pizza with a friend in an hour. You'll get a 32 ounce drink with it and you can't go to the bathroom during the hour time.

You would have to eat everything, including the crust, and once you're finished, you'd have to sit for two minutes to hold your pizza down.

To enter, you'd have to pay $50, but if you succeed, you'll win $500.

If Cici's had brought it to North Texas, would you take the challenge?

via ABC 13