FEMA Will Implement A System Where The President Can Alert Citizens Through Cell Phones

According to the FEMA website, they will conduct a nationwide Emergency Alert System (EAS) and Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) tests on Sept 20, 2018.

The WEA test will be sent to cell phones across the nation by the President!

When you receive the test, the headliner will say "Presidential Alert".

"The EAS is a national public warning system that provides the President with the communications capability to address the nation during a national emergecy," says FEMA.

Don't fret, it's only a test.

via FEMA & NBC News