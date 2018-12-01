Fed Says Millennials Are Killing Industries Because They're Poor

Millennials were blamed about killing a handful of industries from eating at casual-dining restaurants like TGI Fridays, to traditional weddings, where parents usually funded the event, to drinking less and less beer, though the Fed says it's not their fault.

"Millennials, long presumed to have less interest in the nonstop consumption of goods that underpinds the American economy, might not be that different after all, a new study from the Federal Reserve says," said Luke Kawa and Jeremy Herron from Bloomberg. "Their spending habits are a lot like the generations that came before them, they just have less money at this point in their lives, the Fed study found. The group born between 1981-1997 has fallen behind because many of them came of age during the financial crisis."

The difference between millennials and baby boomers and Gen X is that technology changes constantly, there is a demographic evolution and changes in economic cycles.

"Millennials are less well off than members of earlier generations when they were young, with lower earnings, fewer assets, and less wealth," the study says. "Conditional on their age and other factors, millennials do not appear to have preferences for consumption that differ significantly from those of earlier generations."

It also might have to do about the psycological effect from the Great Recession.

"One in every five households at the time were severely negatively impacted by that event," says Morgan Stanley analyst, Kimberly Greenberger. "And if you think about the children in that house and how the length and depth of that recession really impacted people, I think you have an entire generation with permanently changed spending habits."

via Business Insider