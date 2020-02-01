FDA Approves First Drug For Treatment Of Kids Peanut Allergy

If you have (or know) a child who has a peanut allergy, this is great news.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved the first drug that will treat this allergy (or anaphylaxis) that affects more than 1 million American children: the drug is called Palforzia.

Palforzia doesn't cure peanut allergies: but it helps increase a child's tolerance to peanuts (especially when accidental exposure is involved). This is especially helpful for a population of kids where only 1 in 5 outgrow their allergy. Unfortunately, there is no cure for peanut allergy: an affliction that consistently sends 1 in 5 children allergy sufferers to the emergency room. Palforzia (which people have called "a security blanket") should be used for kids ages 4 to 17: and it's important that they still avoid peanuts in thier diet. It's pretty easy to take, too: a powder that can be mixed into semisolid food.

Studies find that peanut allergies have risen 21% since 2010: and that 2.5% of children have it. Palforzia will cost $890 a month: with prices varying depending on one's insurance.

Source: USA Today

