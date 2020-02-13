Fall Out Boy Vs. Weezer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

Fallout Boy has gameshow fever. They recently appeared on The Price Is Right and will soon be contestants on a celebrity edition of Family Feud against their Hella Mega Tour mates Weezer. The bands recently filmed their episode of the gameshow, hosted by Steve Harvey. There were some glimpses of the footage on social media via Twitter and Weezer's Instagram account.

Weezer captioned a photo of the band on set.

Surveyyyyy says.....??? ✖️✖️❓...Stay tuned..... #karlscorner A post shared by weezer (@weezer) on Feb 7, 2020 at 6:10pm PST

The exact airdate of the Family Feud episode is still to be determined.

Fans posted behind-the-scenes footage on Twitter of the bands on the game show.

FALL OUT BOY ON FAMILY FEUD MY RIGHTS!! pic.twitter.com/EpuXHOIUL9 — morgan -- (@skeletalmorgan) February 7, 2020

The two legendary bands are most likely on the show to promote the Hella Mega Tour, which kicks off this summer. The Hella Mega Tour will land in Dallas at Globe Life Field July 31.

Via: Rock Sound