Fall Out Boy Vs. Weezer On 'Celebrity Family Feud'

It's a Hella Mega Gameshow!

February 13, 2020
Jack Music
(Left) Fall Out Boy, Weezer (Right)

Credit: Imagn/ © Press Association/Mattias Hansson/© TT News Agency/Sipa USA

Categories: 
Blogs
Features
Gossip & Celeb News
Headlines
Movies & TV
Shows

Fallout Boy has gameshow fever. They recently appeared on The Price Is Right and will soon be contestants on a celebrity edition of Family Feud against their Hella Mega Tour mates Weezer.  The bands recently filmed their episode of the gameshow, hosted by Steve Harvey. There were some glimpses of the footage on social media via Twitter and Weezer's Instagram account.

Weezer captioned a photo of the band on set.

Surveyyyyy says.....??? ✖️✖️❓...Stay tuned..... #karlscorner

A post shared by weezer (@weezer) on

The exact airdate of the Family Feud episode is still to be determined.

Fans posted behind-the-scenes footage on Twitter of the bands on the game show.

The two legendary bands are most likely on the show to promote the Hella Mega Tour, which kicks off this summer. The Hella Mega Tour will land in Dallas at Globe Life Field July 31.

Via: Rock Sound

Tags: 
Weezer
Fallout Boy
Game Show
Celebrity Family Feud
Hella Mega Tour
Episode