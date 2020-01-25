Houston Explosion May Have Claimed $1 Million In Classic Corvettes

Gordon Andrus is patiently (but anxiously) waiting to see what's become of his possibly destroyed business.

That just happens to house $1 million of classic Corvettes.

In case you hadn't heard, there was a devastating early morning explosion yesterday at Watson Grinding and Manufacturing in the northwest corner of Houston. Tragically, it took two people's lives.

Houston Corvette Service, Andrus' business (25-years-old, and located right across the street from Watson Grinding), lost two of its four buildings: the ones that housed 15 classic Corvettes worth $1 million collectively. At this point, he doesn't know the condition of the automobiles he was restoring. Luckily, he wasn't at the shop during the explosion.

Andrus is keeping a positive outlook, though: "Every car is insured, and we're in the business of repairing and restoring cars. We will make it right one way or another."

An investigation is underway: but could take months.

Houston Corvette Service is right across the street from the explosion site and used to be full of nice cars, but not anymore, the owner says. https://t.co/cwYKydUCEq — ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) January 25, 2020

Source: CNN

