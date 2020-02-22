Ex-Mafia Boss Rates 11 Famous Mafia Movie Scenes

If you sat through 3 1/2 hours of The Irishman, you're going to find this facinating. Heck, even if you've never watched a mafia movie that long...you're going to like this.

Entertainment Weekly recently sat down with ex-mafia boss Michael Franzese: a former ex-caporegime of the Colombo crime family, and ex-New York mobster. The task: have Franzese watch a series of 11 movie clips from mafia films, and answer the question, "HOW REAL IS IT?" Here's the result.

An ex-mafia boss rates 11 mafia movie scenes on their realism pic.twitter.com/JZJKihgSqg — Entertainment Insider (@EntInsider) February 19, 2020

