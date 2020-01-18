Everyone Is Talking About The "Lady Drawer"

As many controversial things typically begin, it all started with a tweet:

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/wgjExZOlIt — BassFather (@DaddyAllDay) January 11, 2020

And in case you didn't notice, the following items are in this "lady drawer": a couple of boxes of tampons, flushable wipes, two bottles of nail polish remover, makeup remover wipes, a brush, a scrunchie, an (opened) pregnancy test and a (ahem) female excitement item.

To say the least, the responses to this tweet have been coming in fast and furious. Here's a taste of (the funniest of) them:

Ah yes the classic etiquette advice: make all your female friends, family, and hookups feel at home with (checks notes) two bottles of nail polish remover, an open pregnancy test and a used dildo — yesterday's fire (@starlessfuture_) January 14, 2020

i'm obsessed with the concept of a communal dildo for house guests, but also, what woman needs TWO BOTTLES of nail polish remover for an overnight stay? Is she refurbishing a dining room table? https://t.co/caOgnSnRIs — Hannah Lee Kidder (@HannahLeeKidder) January 14, 2020

I feel like every girl needs a “fella drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/fMyLZ2sWMm — faith (@faithfitzy) January 16, 2020

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests pic.twitter.com/W3b1S3rP2M — teddy v 2.0 (@teddyvalenzuela) January 15, 2020

I feel like everyone needs a “possum drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/iNST7hCD7T — Ash (@BarbiturateCat) January 16, 2020

I feel like every guy needs a “lady drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/P4kzRnEa7K — ✦ eve ✦ (@impossiblyeve) January 16, 2020

I feel like every girl needs a “fella drawer” if you plan on having frequent guests. pic.twitter.com/n6rjaAkT50 — phil (@warmfourloko) January 14, 2020

