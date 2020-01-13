ESPN Is Prepping Offer To Pay Tony Romo Big Bucks

This offer could make him the highest-paid sportscaster in history

January 13, 2020
Jack Music
Tony Romo

Credit: Imagn/© Anthony Behar/SIPA USA

NFL free agency is as much as a big deal to players, as it is for some broadcasters.

Former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo has established himself as one of the top NFL color analysts. Romo will be a free agent in a few weeks, his three-year deal with CBS network is set to expire after this season. Once his deal with the network runs is up potential suitors plan to pursuit him.

According to Front Office Sports, ESPN plans to make bid on Romo a deal that would pay him between $10-14 million a year.

If this were to happen, Romo would likely replace Booger McFarland on Monday Night Football.

