Elton John Seen Leaving Stage In Tears After Being Forced To End Show Early

With his constant touring and high energy showmanship, it seemed like there was nothing that could stop Elton John from performing. However, the singer was forced to end a show in New Zealand early on Sunday after losing his voice due to pneumonia. The singer was caught on camera in tears as he was escorted off the stage.

Video of Sir Elton John starts crying on stage due to his pneumonia

Elton John was set for a string of shows in New Zealand this week, but his stop at Auckland’s Mount Smart Stadium ended prematurely due to the singer’s health. John was forced to stop the show early after losing his voice. The singer took to Instagram after the show to apologize to fans saying “I was determined to give you the best show humanly possible. I played and sang my heart out, until my voice could sing no more.”

It is unknown at this time if the walking pneumonia will for Elton John to cancel more upcoming shows on his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour. He was set for two more shows in Auckland this week on Tuesday and Thursday. While John was clearly upset with not being able to finish the show, fans understood and wished the singer a quick recovery.

Via Huffington Post