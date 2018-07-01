Elementary School Math Test Has The Internet Scratching Their Heads

The internet is going crazy about the incorrect answers on this elementary math test in Kentucky.

I know, you believe that the student is correct, as I did, but the teacher said otherwise.

As you see in the picture, the question asks you What is 5 x 3? Use the "repeated addition strategy" to solve.

As you see, the student answered 5+5+5, but the teacher says it should be 3+3+3+3+3.

People are saying that the question asks you, what is 5 times of 3. So you should be thinking of it as 5y, meaing 5 times y, equaling y+y+y+y+y. So, the y equals 3, puting it as 5(3) = 5x3 = 3+3+3+3+3.

You still get the same answer, 5x3=15. I don't know who is changing math, but they should just leave it alone! What do you think?

WFAA