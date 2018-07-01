Elementary School Math Test Has The Internet Scratching Their Heads
July 1, 2018
The internet is going crazy about the incorrect answers on this elementary math test in Kentucky.
Math grading today...
I know, you believe that the student is correct, as I did, but the teacher said otherwise.
As you see in the picture, the question asks you What is 5 x 3? Use the "repeated addition strategy" to solve.
As you see, the student answered 5+5+5, but the teacher says it should be 3+3+3+3+3.
People are saying that the question asks you, what is 5 times of 3. So you should be thinking of it as 5y, meaing 5 times y, equaling y+y+y+y+y. So, the y equals 3, puting it as 5(3) = 5x3 = 3+3+3+3+3.
You still get the same answer, 5x3=15. I don't know who is changing math, but they should just leave it alone! What do you think?