El Paso's Khalid And Shawn Mendes Dedicates Song To Santa Fe High School Victims

El Paso's very own, Khalid and pop singer Shawn Mendes dedicated a song to the victims of the Santa Fe High School tragedy.

With that, the singers invited some of the Youth Choir of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. If you remember, this high school is from Parkland, Florida where they also were victims of a massacre in their schools.

A very powerful tribute to all the victims of tragedies at our schools!

Marco A. Salinas

Clevver.com