Dolly Parton Sparks A Viral Meme Challenge

"Get you a woman who can do it all"

January 24, 2020
Jack Music
Dolly Parton

The legendary singer Dolly Parton posted a meme on social media instantly creating the most recent viral challenge that everyone is jumping on.

Parton posted on Instagram Tuesday a collage of four photos of herself.  Each photo represented the different media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

She captioned the post, “Get you a woman who can do it all.”

Many celebrities are joining the trend and recreating the meme. Stars from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Reba, Ellen, Will Smith and many more shared their collage post on social media.

Check them out below.

Yes ma’am, @dollyparton, whatever you say. ♥️

A post shared by Jennifer Garner (@jennifer.garner) on

Which Conan are you? • • • #teamcoco #conan #conanobrien #linkedin #facebook #instagram #tinder

A post shared by CONAN (@teamcoco) on

The bottom line is: I take social media seriously, and I’m not ducking around.

A post shared by Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) on

Chefs can get out of the kitchen some times....

A post shared by Gordon Ramsay (@gordongram) on

#DollyPartonChallenge #CanDoItAllChallenge #SocialChallenge ----

A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on

I’d swipe right

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on

Did we get it right, @dollyparton? #DollyPartonChallenge

A post shared by O, The Oprah Magazine (@oprahmagazine) on

Hello Dolly!

A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on

When my agent asks if I can play different roles.

A post shared by Ellen DeGeneres (@theellenshow) on

Via: Time

