Dolly Parton Sparks A Viral Meme Challenge
"Get you a woman who can do it all"
The legendary singer Dolly Parton posted a meme on social media instantly creating the most recent viral challenge that everyone is jumping on.
Parton posted on Instagram Tuesday a collage of four photos of herself. Each photo represented the different media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.
Get you a woman who can do it all -- pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM— Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020
She captioned the post, “Get you a woman who can do it all.”
Many celebrities are joining the trend and recreating the meme. Stars from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Reba, Ellen, Will Smith and many more shared their collage post on social media.
Check them out below.
Leave it to @DollyParton to be a #trendsetter! I can’t be left off the wagon!!! #allthewomeniam pic.twitter.com/63KELa2GBf— Reba (@reba) January 23, 2020
Inspired by @dollyparton, of course! pic.twitter.com/1U9s19TgCy— kerry washington (@kerrywashington) January 23, 2020
When you can serve both "9 to 5" and "Jolene" -- #dollypartonchallenge @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/v2IOzcGPO8— The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 24, 2020
Where @DollyParton goes, I follow. pic.twitter.com/23772RoJ0b— Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) January 24, 2020
I couldn't resist the #dollypartonchallenge!! pic.twitter.com/TJ8O5YGxzh— Pee-wee Herman (@peeweeherman) January 24, 2020
