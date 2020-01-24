Dolly Parton Sparks A Viral Meme Challenge

The legendary singer Dolly Parton posted a meme on social media instantly creating the most recent viral challenge that everyone is jumping on.

Parton posted on Instagram Tuesday a collage of four photos of herself. Each photo represented the different media platforms: LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and Tinder.

Get you a woman who can do it all -- pic.twitter.com/sG4OHpVgxM — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) January 21, 2020

She captioned the post, “Get you a woman who can do it all.”

Many celebrities are joining the trend and recreating the meme. Stars from Kelly Clarkson, Jennifer Garner, Reba, Ellen, Will Smith and many more shared their collage post on social media.

Check them out below.

When you can serve both "9 to 5" and "Jolene" -- #dollypartonchallenge @DollyParton pic.twitter.com/v2IOzcGPO8 — The Kelly Clarkson Show (@KellyClarksonTV) January 24, 2020

#DollyPartonChallenge #CanDoItAllChallenge #SocialChallenge ---- A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Jan 23, 2020 at 4:40pm PST

I’d swipe right A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Jan 23, 2020 at 8:39pm PST

Hello Dolly! A post shared by Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) on Jan 23, 2020 at 1:00pm PST

Via: Time