Dollar General Announces Elderly Hours To Help Keep Senior Shoppers Safe During Coronavirus

As grocery stores deals with large crowds and low inventory, many have begun to take measures to ensure the safety of elderly customers. It was announced this week that Dollar General will implemented elderly hours during the first hour their stores are open. The move will allow older customers to shop without the stress or danger of large crowds.

Beginning Tuesday, March 17, our first hour of operations will be dedicated to our senior shoppers. All stores will also close an hour earlier in order for employees to clean and restock shelves. Learn more about these change here: https://t.co/53rc2gMeVr — Dollar General (@DollarGeneral) March 17, 2020

Starting Tuesday, the first hour all Dollar Generals are open across the United States will be dedicated to senior shoppers. “Dollar General is strongly encouraging that the first hour of operations each day be dedicated solely for the shopping needs of senior customers, who are one of the groups most vulnerable to the COVID-19 coronavirus. General wants to provide these at-risk customers with the ability to purchase the items they need and want at the beginning of each day to avoid busier and more crowded shopping periods," said a statement from the company.

Dollar General isn’t the only one taking protective measures for their customers and staff. Publix, Kroger, and Walmart all announced changes to their store hours recently. As the coronavirus continues to spread, grocery stores are doing their part to keep everyone safe.

Via Fox News