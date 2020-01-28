Disney's New 'Mighty Ducks' Series Might Bring Back Emilio Estevez Back As Coach Bombay

"Mighty Ducks'' fans rejoice!

According to Disney, the company has plans for an original Disney + series based on the famous trilogy, and that's not all.

It's now being rumored that Disney is also looking at bringing back Emilio Estevez to reprise his role as Coach Bombay.

Apparently the show will be based on a 13-year-old boy who is removed from the Mighty Ducks hockey team, and works with his mom to put together a new team, coach, and practice venue.

-story via screenrant.com