Disney's New 'Mighty Ducks' Series Might Bring Back Emilio Estevez Back As Coach Bombay

January 28, 2020
Jack Music
Emilio

Emma McIntyre / Staff

Categories: 
Blogs
Features

"Mighty Ducks'' fans rejoice!  

According to Disney, the company has plans for an original Disney + series based on the famous trilogy, and that's not all.  

It's now being rumored that Disney is also looking at bringing back Emilio Estevez to reprise his role as Coach Bombay.  

Apparently the show will be based on a 13-year-old boy who is removed from the Mighty Ducks hockey team, and works with his mom to put together a new team, coach, and practice venue.  

-story via screenrant.com 

Tags: 
The Mighty Ducks
Disney
Emilio Estevez
Coach Bombay
TV
series
2020