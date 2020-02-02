Die-Hard Chiefs Fans Get Married on Super Bowl Sunday

Kansas City locals and diehard Chief fans Nikki Bailey and Rob Walkowiak had been planning their wedding day for over a year. The couple is a huge in numerology and considered palindrome dates when picking a wedding day. They initially wanted 5/10/20, before they realized that was Mother’s Day, so instead they opted for 02/02/20.

A year ago, when they booked the their venue, the couple chose the nation’s biggest sports holiday, unaware their beloved Chiefs would play in their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

“It was an unexpected surprise when we found out that was the date of the Super Bowl.” Walkowiak said.

Instead of changing their wedding date, they decided to turn their wedding into a Super Bowl party!

" I was about 90% done with the wedding decorations before the Chiefs made the Super Bowl … this completely took a detour,” Bailey said. “All I’ve been doing for the past week is making Chiefs decorations. It’s going to look like the Chiefs vomited all over this room.”

Their vows will take place before kickoff, then they will watch the game with family and friends on multiple pull-down screens. The reception will feature Chiefs pillows adorning couches and chairs, footballs as centerpieces, M&Ms and Jell-O shots in team colors, and a goalpost that Bailey fashioned out of pool noodles.

“We’ll have to keep an eye on the clock to be watching the time of the game. When it hits that 10-minute mark in the second quarter, maybe we’ll go upstairs and we’ll change, and we’ll be the halftime show.” said Bailey.

This is the second marriage for both Bailey and Walkowiak and both are a bit superstitious, with the Chiefs Super Bowl win it will surely bring their matrimony many winnings too!

