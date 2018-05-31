DFW's Beloved 'Santa Alan' Passes Away

Alan Lundgren, or you may recognize him as "Santa Claus", who presided over the Dallas Holiday Parade and many other events and photo shoots, has died.

He died after a 15-month battle of Pancreatic cancer.

His wife Barbara, encourged her husband to attend "Santa School" roughly 15 years ago.

He became the most popular Santa across the metroplex, spreading cheer to everyone around the area. The event he loved the most, was the Dallas Holiday Parade.

"At the end of the parade, he'd get off the float and go visit with the children at the hospital that coudn't get out," Barbara says. Alan also loved going to Meals on Wheels of Tarrant County and delivered food during the holiday season, dressed up as Santa.

"He loved it. He had a twinkle in his eye. This is what he was made for." CEO Carla Jutson says. "He was a wonderful volunteer and a gentleman."

He was 68.

WFAA