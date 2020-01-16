Demi Lovato Set To Perform The National Anthem At Super Bowl LIV

There are still big names being announced as to who will perform at Super Bowl LIV.

North Texas native, Demi Lovato announced on Instagram that she would be singing the National Anthem at the big game in Miami. She joins Jennifer Lopez and Shakira who will be performing at this year’s Super Bowl Halftime Show.

Looks like Demi is making a come back, the news comes just days after it was announced that she would be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Singing the National Anthem at #SBLIV -- -- -- See you in Miami -- @NFL A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jan 16, 2020 at 5:46am PST

Via: CBS News